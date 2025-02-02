Herbst Group LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $241.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

