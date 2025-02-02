NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 78,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $277,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.