Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $241.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

