Krilogy Financial LLC Has $24.95 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $241.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day moving average is $198.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

