Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $66.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after buying an additional 893,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

