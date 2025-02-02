Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADM opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.