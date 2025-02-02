Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

FTV stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

