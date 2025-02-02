Blue Trust Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 158.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in EQT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 7.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 100.8% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQT opened at $51.03 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

