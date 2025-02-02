Blue Trust Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 204.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 690,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 24.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 35.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 254,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 87.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

