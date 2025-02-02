Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74,925 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $870,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $236.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
