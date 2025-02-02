Blue Trust Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after buying an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after buying an additional 374,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 389,021.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 213,962 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,191,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $86.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.42 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

