PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 156,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in H&R Block by 96.4% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 309,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 151,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.42 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

