Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 53.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $150.91 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

