Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 8,618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3,203.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 137,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 842,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,300,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 36,432 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

