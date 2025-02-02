Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at UBS Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Teradyne stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,434 shares of company stock worth $785,137 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

