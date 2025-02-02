PFG Investments LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 346.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

BGS opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $464,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 353,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,946.92. The trade was a 24.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Hart bought 5,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,899 shares in the company, valued at $555,618.75. This represents a 5.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,111 shares of company stock valued at $593,054. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

