Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,824 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 587,023 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,544,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 76,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $46.69 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.4677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

