PFG Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 151.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 307,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $4,437,832.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,945 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Unum Group stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

