PFG Investments LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

