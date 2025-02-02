Blue Trust Inc. Buys 551 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $273.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,491 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,190. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

