PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %

VTN stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

