PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,500 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 25.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.