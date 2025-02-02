SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $32.48 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

