Towercrest Capital Management Has $13.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4,035.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 124,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121,843 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 48,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,271,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,688,697,000 after buying an additional 1,117,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.