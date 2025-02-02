Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,341 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $80.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

