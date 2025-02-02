Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brinker International from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $181.97 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $187.08. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 16,722.22% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

