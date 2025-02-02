CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.31.
CGI Stock Performance
CGI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
