BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE:FSZ opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$10.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.64. The company has a market cap of C$688.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

