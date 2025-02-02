CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at Desjardins

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIB.A. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.31.

GIB.A opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$158.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$153.92. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$132.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

