CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$192.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$178.00 to C$192.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGI
CGI Trading Down 0.7 %
CGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.