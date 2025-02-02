CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSZ. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.64. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

