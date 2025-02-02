CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$178.31.

CGI stock opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$132.06 and a 52 week high of C$175.35. The stock has a market cap of C$34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

