First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.19 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.98.

In related news, Director Simon John Scott acquired 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,942.29. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total value of C$914,400.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.