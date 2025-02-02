TD Securities Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$190.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.31.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CGI
CGI Price Performance
CGI Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.