TD Securities Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$190.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.31.

CGI stock opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 1 year low of C$132.06 and a 1 year high of C$175.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

