Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,264 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in International Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IBOC opened at $65.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

In other International Bancshares news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at $69,667,053.30. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

