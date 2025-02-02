Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $38.00 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $38.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

