Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,765 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 15,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after buying an additional 873,412 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Astera Labs by 173.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 442,698 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $4,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,644.90. This represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $1,885,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,494,721.92. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,452 shares of company stock valued at $167,581,256.

Astera Labs Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ALAB opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

