Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 1,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $255.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

View Our Latest Report on NSC

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.