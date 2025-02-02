Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,014,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,491 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

