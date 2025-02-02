Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

