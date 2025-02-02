Blue Trust Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Landstar System by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.4 %

LSTR opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.97. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $162.58 and a one year high of $197.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.