Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $389.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $313.14 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

