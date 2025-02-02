Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.32.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $738.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $675.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $581.70 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

