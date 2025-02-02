InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,702.22. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,141,829.62. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $182.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $207.08.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

