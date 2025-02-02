Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.37. Haleon shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 726,683 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

