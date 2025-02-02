Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $297.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.32.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ESS opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.74 and a 200-day moving average of $292.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.06 and a 1-year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

