Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $36,165,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Down 0.5 %

AA opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.