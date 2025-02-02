Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.