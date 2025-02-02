Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $128.93, but opened at $124.81. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $125.17, with a volume of 601,995 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 69.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.