Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 533,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

HBIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

